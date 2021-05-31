Magdalene Hope looking for a new safe house

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Magdalene Hope is a local non-profit that rescues women from human trafficking, shelters them, and reintegrates them back into society. The organization helps the community but now it says it needs the community's help.

Founder Doug Bennett told 23ABC that the organization is in need of a house to use as a shelter for the women it serves. The current home that they were using was being loaned to them free of charge by a community member, but now the owner of that home needs it back.

The group says having a safe space is a key part of its operation. So it's asking for anyone who may be able to provide a home to reach out.

"Three bedroom, four bedroom would be awesome. We are a non-profit organization so we can give you a tax-deductible receipt, but we're also able to pay rent. We're able to help out financially. We just need a place."

Anyone able to offer the non-profit assistance can contact Doug Bennett who can be reached at magdalenehope@gmail.com. You can also find them on Facebook.