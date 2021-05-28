Magdalene Hope looking for new safe house

BAKERSFIELD CALIF, (KERO) — Magdalene Hope, the organization that works to save women and children from human trafficking says they are in need of a new shelter.

According to a post on Facebook, the organization is no longer able to use their current shelter as the owner of the property now needs the home back.

Magdalene Hope says that they have been using the property for the past two and a half years. The Restoration Ranch Women's shelter has become a key part of the organizations efforts, by providing housing to those coming out of the sex industry.

The organization is now asking for another residence, to continue the programs.

If you have a home available the organization is asking that you reach out to Dr. Doug Bennett. He can be reached at magdalenehope@gmail.com