BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man was arrested after he led Sheriff's deputies and CHP officers on a chase through central Bakersfield.

It all started early Tuesday morning when CHP spotted a stolen vehicle. Officials say the driver of that vehicle failed to yield.

KCSO responded and took over the pursuit. Officials say the chase started at Garces Memorial Circle and ended at San Joaquin Hospital where the man was taken into custody.

KCSO says the man is wanted for burglary, stalking and vehicle theft.

According to officers at the scene, the suspect could now face resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer and a K-9,

The suspect was taken into custody and transferred to Kern Medical.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as more details become available.