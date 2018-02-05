Man arrested in Ridgecrest; had several warrants for his arrest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Ridgecrest Police Department arrested 35-year-old Ramos Antonio III Year who was a resident of Ridgecrest. Ramos had several search warrants for his arrest.

Ramos was in violation of the court order and when Ridgecrest Police approached, Ramos tried to flee.

Officers were able to contain Ramos and take him into custody.

Ramos was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia upon his arrest.

Ramos was booked at KCJ Mojave and charged with violation of domestic violence restraining order, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist delay or obstruct police officer, and violation of parole.