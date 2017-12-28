Man seen reportedly looking into windows in Stallion Springs

STALLION SPRINGS, Calif. - Police in Stallion Springs are searching for a prowler who was seen Tuesday night.

Officers with the Stallion Springs and Bear Valley Departments were called out on Dec. 26 around 10 p.m. after receiving reports of a man looking into a resident's window near Hambletonian Drive in Stallion Springs.

A suspect wasn't found but police were able to lift fingerprints off of a windowsill. They're looking for a man who was possibly wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt or sweater. No further suspect description was given.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at (661) 861-3110.