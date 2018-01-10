Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiring to distribute meth

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man was sentenced on Monday to 20 years in prison for conspiring to distribute meth.

Court documents state that Mexican national Alfonso Rios-Ayon, 44, conspired to distribute meth to several drug dealers and users in Kern County between March 1, 2016, and June 29, 2016.

Law enforcement agents were able to confiscate nearly 30 pounds of crystal meth, three firearms, numerous magazines and ammo, and approximately $16,850 in cash from where Rios-Ayon lived in Pixley after conducting a controlled purchase of crystal meth on June 29, 2016.

Alfonso Rios-Ayon and Daniel Rios, 34, of Riverside were both arrested. Another co-conspirator, Sergio Ortega-Maldonado, 46, a Mexican national was arrested when he attempted to re-enter the U.S.- Mexico border.

On March 27, 2017, Rios-Ayon pleaded guilty and his co-defendants pleaded guilty on July 10, 2017.

Daniel Rios was sentenced to 10 years in prison, while Sergio Ortega- Maldonado was sentenced to five years, four months.