Bakersfield man sentenced to 9 years in prison for receiving and distributing child pornography

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Bakersfield man, 47-year-old David John Cannon was sentenced to nine years in prison and a $5,100 penalty assessment for receiving and distributing child pornography the U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Cannon received and distributed child pornography using a computer from approximately July 2012 until August 2016. He received and distributed over 1,016 images and 32 videos that depicted minors, some of which were prepubescent engaging in sexual activity.

Cannon was ordered to surrender to serve his sentence beginning on January 2, 2019.