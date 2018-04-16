Man wanted for carjacking at Yum Yum Donuts

Johana Restrepo
9:07 AM, Apr 16, 2018
Christina Abshire
Christina Abshire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Police are looking for a suspect wanted for carjacking at the Yum Yum Donuts last Monday.

He's being described as a Hispanic male in his 20's, medium build and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and dark shorts with a gray baseball hat. 

He also may have tattoo's on his neck and arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD at 327-7111.

