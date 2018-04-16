Man wanted for carjacking at Yum Yum Donuts

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 65°
LO: 44°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Police are looking for a suspect wanted for carjacking at the Yum Yum Donuts last Monday.
He's being described as a Hispanic male in his 20's, medium build and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and dark shorts with a gray baseball hat.
He also may have tattoo's on his neck and arm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD at 327-7111.
Many new local restaurants are opening around town for the new year.
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake hit Kern County on Monday morning.
Police are looking for a suspect wanted for carjacking at the Yum Yum Donuts last Monday.
Authorities identified an 85-year-old man from Mojave who was found dead in his home after a fire back in January 2017.