Coroner says man allegedly shot by his son died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (December 19, 2017 11:45 a.m.): The Kern County Coroner's Office said Edward William Pull, the man who was allegedly assaulted by his son died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and the manner of death is homicide.

Edward William Pull was 67 years old and was taken to Kern Medical on December 10 with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and a gunshot wound to his leg.

He died at Kern Medical on December 18th.

His son, also named Edward Pull, is expected back in court on January 18, 2018.

The man who was arrested earlier this week after allegedly assaulting his parents and holding them against their will in a southwest Bakersfield home appeared in court on Wednesday.

Edward Pull was arrested on Dec. 11 after Bakersfield Police officers received reports of a victim of a shooting in a home on the 6000 block of Phyllis Street.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen and his left leg, and a woman with a laceration to her head. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

Police believe the victims' son, Pull, was arguing with his parents when he shot his father and physically assaulted his mother.

Pull, 32, then held them both against their will before calling police, officials said. Investigators found a firearm at the scene which they believe was used in the incident.

Pull pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday to charges including attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, and kidnapping.

Pull is due back in court on Dec. 21. His bail is set at $2 million. If he bails out, the judge ordered a protective order in that he cannot be within 500 yards of the victims.