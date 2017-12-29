Coroner says man allegedly shot by his son died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (December 19, 2017 11:45 a.m.): The Kern County Coroner's Office said Edward William Pull, the man who was allegedly assaulted by his son died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and the manner of death is homicide.
Edward William Pull was 67 years old and was taken to Kern Medical on December 10 with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and a gunshot wound to his leg.
He died at Kern Medical on December 18th.
His son, also named Edward Pull, is expected back in court on January 18, 2018.
The man who was arrested earlier this week after allegedly assaulting his parents and holding them against their will in a southwest Bakersfield home appeared in court on Wednesday.