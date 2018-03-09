BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Four parking lots at Bakersfield College will be affected with closures in the next coming weeks and months due to construction.

Starting March 12, lots P6 and P7 will be closed until April 27. Parking will be available in P3, P4, and P8.

On April 30, lots P3 and P4 will be closed through May 31. Parking will be available in lots P6, P7, and P8.

View updates on construction here.