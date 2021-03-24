Mark Luque named superintendent of Bakersfield City School District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Bakersfield City School District Board of Education appointed Mark Luque as the next Superintendent of the District. Mr. Luque currently serves as Deputy Superintendent of the District and has more than 20 years of experience in education.

“I am honored to be appointed as Superintendent of the Bakersfield City School District. I am excited to work with our board, staff, and community to provide our students with a world-class education. I look forward to continuing the District’s legacy of educational excellence, which helped shape my life and landed me where I am today,” said Mark Luque.

“Mr. Luque will be an outstanding leader for the District. I have worked closely with him over the past five years and I have no doubts that he makes decisions in the best interest of our students, staff, and families. I know he will continue to put students first. The District couldn’t be in better hands,” said Doc Ervin, Superintendent.

Prior to joining BCSD, Mr. Luque served as Assistant Superintendent of the Delano Union School District. A former teacher, principal, and district administrator, Mr. Luque possesses a wealth of knowledge and experience in education.

“We welcome Mark Luque as our new Superintendent. We have great confidence in him as he has been a strong part of our leadership team and we believe he will carry out the successful initiatives set in motion over the last few years,” said Pamela Baugher, President of the BCSD Board of Education.

Mr. Luque will step into the role of Superintendent upon Mr. Ervin’s departure, effective July 1.