BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two vehicles that belong to Marley's Mutts and one of their volunteers were broken into this morning at Seven Oaks while set-up for the Charity Championship Open was underway.
One of the vehicles got its window smashed and the other one was unlocked.
One of the volunteers told 23ABC that they were setting up for the event and that's why one of the vehicles was left unlocked.
The volunteers are unsure what was taken from their vehicles. The Police Department is investigating the incident.
Cal City officials are serving a search warrant at a home suspected of growing marijuana illegally on Cal City Boulevard.
The 51st World Ag Expo will open its gate on Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. in Tulare, Calif.
This week on "At The Table," Jada Montemarano visits Crab In A Bag to check out their Fat Tuesday special full of crab and Cajun flair.
The Bakersfield Condors and JJ's Legacy will be delivering gifts to pediatrics patients at the Bakersfield Memorial Hospital on Monday.