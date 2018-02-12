BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two vehicles that belong to Marley's Mutts and one of their volunteers were broken into this morning at Seven Oaks while set-up for the Charity Championship Open was underway.

One of the vehicles got its window smashed and the other one was unlocked.

One of the volunteers told 23ABC that they were setting up for the event and that's why one of the vehicles was left unlocked.

The volunteers are unsure what was taken from their vehicles. The Police Department is investigating the incident.