McCarthy, Valadao, among those calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to declare state of emergency over drought concerns

(KERO) — Kern County congressmen Kevin McCarthy and David Valadao, along with other California congress members, are calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency as the state faces another drought.

McCarthy, Valadao, and a handful of other California congress members write to Newsom, detailing the ongoing issues the state is battling due to drought conditions.

The letter says, "We write to urgently request for you to make a statewide declaration of emergency for the state of California. It is not a secret that we find ourselves yet again with a major drought. It is imperative we do all we can as elected leaders to ensure our constituents, and the communities they live in, have access to the resources they need during this time, namely water."

State of Emergency Requested

The letter goes on to say, "In order for all of us affected by this critical situation to get through it, we need the state government to be willing to help out as well. We cannot rely on the federal government alone. In 2014, during another horrendous drought, Governor Jerry Brown proclaimed a State of Emergency and, among other things, directed officials to assist farmers and communities negatively impacted by the drought.

"It was an emergency then and it is an emergency now. Please step up to the challenge and provide this designation so our farmers, agriculture workers, and communities can have some certainty and stability in an otherwise tumultuous and scary time."