WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 08: House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and his wife Judy (2nd L) walk out of the caucus room after he announced that he will not be a candidate for Speaker of the House in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill October 8, 2015 in Washington, DC. Creating a sense of chaos among Republican members of the House, McCarthy was the front runner for Speaker until his surprise announcement. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
23ABC has confirmed that Kevin McCarthy will run for 'minority leadership'.
According to Matt Sparks, Communications Director for McCarthy, "McCarthy will run for minority leadership."
BREAKING: @GOPLeader Rep. Kevin McCarthy will seek election for minority leadership according to his staff. @Jim_Jordan told @thehill “I plan to run for minority leader." McCarthy still hasn't publicly addressed loss of house. #ElectionResults2018 @NancyPelosi @23ABCNews pic.twitter.com/rppbrpyuyB— Tim Calahan (@TimCalahan23ABC) November 7, 2018
This is a developing story. We will update you as more information becomes available.
