Sydney Isenberg
10:57 AM, Nov 7, 2018
11:02 AM, Nov 7, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 08: House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and his wife Judy (2nd L) walk out of the caucus room after he announced that he will not be a candidate for Speaker of the House in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill October 8, 2015 in Washington, DC. Creating a sense of chaos among Republican members of the House, McCarthy was the front runner for Speaker until his surprise announcement. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Chip Somodevilla
23ABC has confirmed that Kevin McCarthy will run for 'minority leadership'.

According to Matt Sparks, Communications Director for McCarthy, "McCarthy will run for minority leadership." 

This is a developing story. We will update you as more information becomes available.

