23ABC has confirmed that Kevin McCarthy will run for 'minority leadership'.

According to Matt Sparks, Communications Director for McCarthy, "McCarthy will run for minority leadership."

BREAKING: @GOPLeader Rep. Kevin McCarthy will seek election for minority leadership according to his staff. @Jim_Jordan told @thehill “I plan to run for minority leader." McCarthy still hasn't publicly addressed loss of house. #ElectionResults2018 @NancyPelosi @23ABCNews pic.twitter.com/rppbrpyuyB — Tim Calahan (@TimCalahan23ABC) November 7, 2018

This is a developing story. We will update you as more information becomes available.