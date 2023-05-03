Watch Now
McFarland officer injured, nearly impaled, in traffic pursuit

"We are thankful our officer was not more seriously injured, and we are praying for a full recovery," said McFarland Interim Chief of Police Bryan Knox.
mcfarland cop car skewered
23ABC/McFarland Police Department
mcfarland cop car skewered
Posted at 4:58 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 19:58:54-04

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — The McFarland Police Department was grateful for their luck on Sunday April 30, when according to them, one of their officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a code violation and the driver refused to pull over.

At around 8:27 am on the morning of April 30, MPD says officers pursued the vehicle into a rural area. The driver of the suspect car rammed through a gate with his car, and the force of the hit caused the gate to swing back into one of the MPD cruisers following.

According to the press release, the gate hit the police car so hard that part of it went through the windshield and hit the officer in the forehead. The officer, who was not named in the McFarland press release on the incident, was taken to the hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer has since been released from the hospital.

MPD says the driver was later located and arrested. Christopher Medina Garcia from Salt Lake City, Utah was booked into the Kern County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, felony evading, aggravated obstructing and resisting arrest with force, as well as several charges related to concealed firearms and gang activity.

Garcia is currently being held on $800,000 bail.

