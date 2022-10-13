McFarland Unified School District has canceled all athletic events this week due to safety concerns

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — The McFarland Unified School District says a rash of violence in and around the city, including the shooting on Monday in Delano, is what has prompted the district to cancel all student athletic events this week.

“I understand what athletics means to the MUSD community, especially MUSD’s student athletes, but we must keep the safety of students, staff, and our community as the top priority,” said MUSD Superintendent Aaron Resendez in a statement released Tuesday.

“This decision was not easy, and I want to apologize to MUSD student-athletes and our opponents for the inconvenience,” Resendez’ statement continued.

The McFarland Cougars were scheduled to play a football game against the Thunderbirds of Kennedy High School on Friday night. That game will be counted in the rankings as a forfeit win for Kennedy.

The volleyball game scheduled between McFarland and Kennedy is also canceled and will similarly be called as a forfeit win for the T-Birds.