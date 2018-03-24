Meet the 23ABC Pet of the Week: George

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

23ABC's Pet of the Week, George, is a blonde Chihuahua.

Marley's Mutt's rescued him from the Kern County Animal Services shelter.

While Marley's Mutt's does not know his exact age, he is believed to be between four and five-years-old.

If you would like more information about George or any of the pets featured on 23ABC’s Pet of the Week, please contact Marley’s Mutts at 661-556-7178 or send them an email to adoptions@marleysmutts.com . You can also visit their website www.marleysmutts.org or their Facebook page

Marley’s Mutts is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization that rescues, rehabilitates, and trains death row dogs from Kern County’s high-kill animal shelters in hopes of finding them ‘fur’ever homes.