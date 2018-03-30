Mega Millions jackpot up to $521 million for Friday night drawing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Mega Millions jackpot has grown about $20 million due to an increase in recent ticket sales.

The estimated $521 million jackpot is the fourth largest jackpot prize in Mega Millions history and the tenth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The drawing on Friday is at 8 p.m. PST.

If nobody wins the jackpot on Friday, it will grow to an estimated $612 million for Tuesday's drawing.

Winners are asked to sign the back of their tickets in ink and keep them in a safe place.