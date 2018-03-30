Mega Millions jackpot up to $521 million for Friday night drawing

Fourth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history

Natalie Tarangioli
1:51 PM, Mar 30, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Mega Millions jackpot has grown about $20 million due to an increase in recent ticket sales. 

The estimated $521 million jackpot is the fourth largest jackpot prize in Mega Millions history and the tenth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. 

The drawing on Friday is at 8 p.m. PST. 

If nobody wins the jackpot on Friday, it will grow to an estimated $612 million for Tuesday's drawing.

Winners are asked to sign the back of their tickets in ink and keep them in a safe place.

