Mega Millions jackpot up to $521 million for Friday night drawing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Mega Millions jackpot has grown about $20 million due to an increase in recent ticket sales.
The estimated $521 million jackpot is the fourth largest jackpot prize in Mega Millions history and the tenth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.
The drawing on Friday is at 8 p.m. PST.
If nobody wins the jackpot on Friday, it will grow to an estimated $612 million for Tuesday's drawing.
Winners are asked to sign the back of their tickets in ink and keep them in a safe place.
