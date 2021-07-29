Memorial Hospital needs help identifying patient

Memorial Hospital is asking for the community's help identifying a patient.

According to a social media post, a Hispanic man was found unresponsive in a restroom at Beale Park on July 17 and was taken to the hospital.

The man had no documentation or evidence of his identity.

The man is described as being about 30 years old, with brown eyes and black hair.

He's 6-feet tall and weighs 249 pounds.

He also has numerous tattoos on his left hand.

Anyone with information can call Memorial Hospital at 327-4647.