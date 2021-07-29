Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Memorial Hospital needs help identifying patient

items.[0].image.alt
Google Street View
Entrance to the Greater Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Greater Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Posted at 6:10 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 09:10:00-04

Memorial Hospital is asking for the community's help identifying a patient.

According to a social media post, a Hispanic man was found unresponsive in a restroom at Beale Park on July 17 and was taken to the hospital.

The man had no documentation or evidence of his identity.

The man is described as being about 30 years old, with brown eyes and black hair.

He's 6-feet tall and weighs 249 pounds.

He also has numerous tattoos on his left hand.

Anyone with information can call Memorial Hospital at 327-4647.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Read-Set Back 2 School

Ready-Set Back 2 School