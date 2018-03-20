Mental health services and video recording system upgrade at Lerdo on Supervisors' agenda

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to consider multiple items that could impact Lerdo Jail on Tuesday.

They'll consider approving a contract to provide mental health services to Lerdo through December 2020.

The contract with Correct Care Solutions would cost $22 million.

Funding to update Lerdo's video recording storage system is also said to be part of the discussion. A letter to supervisors says that the current system is unresponsive and staff is unable to view and record the video feed.

The cost for this update would be more than $142,000.