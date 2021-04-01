Mercy, Memorial Hospitals Partner with OneLegacy to Celebrate Donate Life Month in April

(KERO) — Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals, in partnership with OneLegacy, will join thousands of hospitals and community organizations around the U.S. in April to celebrate National Donate Life Month.

This celebration includes local, regional and national activities designed to help encourage people in the U.S. to register as organ, eye and tissue donors and to honor those that have saved lives through the gift of donation.

Activities throughout the month include:



Donate Life Run/Walk – Celebrating 19 years of inspiring local communities to Donate Life, the 2021 Donate Life Run/Walk is going virtual for the second time, to keep local communities safe while also engaging them to participate from their homes or local parks. Information on the walk may be obtained here.

Flags Across America – Mercy and Memorial Hospitals will be joining thousands of hospitals around the country in flying a “Donate Life” flag throughout the month of April. The flag is a visible and unifying statement about the importance of donation and celebrates the hundreds of thousands of donors and recipients whose lives have been affected by organ, eye and tissue donation.

Blue and Green Day – On April 16, hospital employees will be encouraged to wear blue and green – the official colors of Donate Life – to call attention to the power of organ donation and the need for others to register to be donors. Mercy and Memorial Hospitals encourage everyone in the community to show their support by wearing blue and green that day.

Becoming an organ or tissue donor is easy. People may register at the local DMV or online.