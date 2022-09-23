MISSING: Abel Ortega, 17

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an at-risk missing teen.

Abel Ortega is 17 years old and he’s considered at-risk because he has autism.

Ortega is a Hispanic male, 5’10”, weighs approximately 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on September 22 at about 3:00 pm.

Anyone who has any information about Ortega’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.