MISSING: Adrian Silva, 15

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk teenager.
Posted at 3:41 PM, Apr 19, 2023
Adrian Silva was last seen on April 19 at approximately 12:37 pm in the area of Brundage Avenue and H Street in Bakersfield.

Silva is described as a Hispanic male, age 15, standing 5'3" tall and weighing approximatly 100 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

The police report notes that Silva has been diagnosed with autism.

Anyone with information on Silva's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Baksersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

