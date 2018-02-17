Missing Bakersfield girl believed to be in Delano area, police say

Veronica Acosta
7:31 PM, Feb 16, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Approximately two years ago, Isabel Martinez was reported missing out of Bakersfield, and is now believed to be in the Delano area, according to Delano Police. 

Police are urging anyone who may have seen, or knows the whereabouts of Martinez to contact the Delano Police Department at (661) 721-3377 or the tip line at (661) 721-3369. 

 

