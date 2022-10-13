MISSING: Haudarie Hooker, 30

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — The California City Police Department is asking the public's assistance in locating an at-risk missing special needs adult.

Haudarie Hooker is a 30 year old Black male, 4'8" tall and weighing approximately 90 to 100 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. He also has a lazy left eye.

Hooker was last seen in the 8700 block of California City Boulevard at around 6:00 pm Wednesday. He was wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on Hooker's location is asked to call the California City Police Department at (760) 373-8606.