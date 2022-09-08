Watch Now
Missing man last seen in Yorba Linda may be in Bakersfield

Loel Seedorf was last seen in Yorba Linda on September 5th, just before a planned trip to Bakersfield.
Posted at 10:30 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 01:30:52-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing elderly subject.

Loel Seedorf was last seen on September 5, 2022 in Yorba Linda, California, just before a planned trip to Bakersfield.

Seedorf is considered at risk due to suspicious circumstances.

Seedorf is described as a white male, 73 years old, 5’2” tall with brown hair, hazel eyes, and a gray beard. It is not known what clothing Seedorf is wearing.

Anyone who has any information about the whereabouts of Loel Seedorf is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

