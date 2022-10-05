Watch Now
MISSING PERSON: Sherleyn Alvarez, 16

Posted at 5:44 PM, Oct 04, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a teenage girl last seen on October 4th, 2022 in the 3800 block of Teal Street.

16-year-old Priscilla Sherleyn Alvarez is considered at-risk because she is a first-time runaway. Alvarez is a Hispanic female, 5’1” tall and 111 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white crop top and blue Dickies pants.

Anyone with any information regarding Alvarez’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

