Mission Possible 5k changes lives in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Mission Possible 5k race took place at the CALM on Saturday. Adults registered for $35 and students registered $25.

All proceeds from the race went toward the Mission at Kern County.

The Mission serves close to 300 meals a day to both men and women and provides addiction recovery resources along with many other outlets for change and progression.

Pancake breakfast was provided to everyone who attended.

Over 400 people showed up to the event and many who graduated from the addiction recovery program also volunteered at the event.

The race will take place again next year.