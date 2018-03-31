Mission Possible 5k changes lives in Kern County

Tori Cooper
10:55 AM, Mar 31, 2018

5

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Mission Possible 5k race took place at the CALM on Saturday. Adults registered for $35 and students registered $25.

All proceeds from the race went toward the Mission at Kern County.

The Mission serves close to 300 meals a day to both men and women and provides addiction recovery resources along with many other outlets for change and progression.

Pancake breakfast was provided to everyone who attended.

Over 400 people showed up to the event and many who graduated from the addiction recovery program also volunteered at the event.

The race will take place again next year.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News