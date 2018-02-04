Mojave CHP searching for hit-and-run suspect

MOJAVE, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle that struck and killed a man in Mojave on January 26.

34-year-old Rickey Chapman, Jr. of Rosamond was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Sierra Highway north of Rosamond Boulevard. The vehicle is described as possibly a 1988 to 1998 Chevrolet or GMC truck and has passenger side damage to the headlamp and hood area.

According to witnesses, the dark-colored vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on Sierra Highway. It's believed the driver lives in eastern Kern County between Rosamond and Ridgecrest, according to CHP.

The vehicle left behind vehicle fluids and other evidence that is currently being analyzed by law enforcement.

If you have any information, contact Officer Zuniga at the Mojave CHP Office at 661-823-5500 or leave a message at the Bishop Dispatch Center at 760-872-5900.