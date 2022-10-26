Mojave Unified School District investigating high school classroom incident

MOJAVE, Calif. (KERO) — The Mojave Unified School District says an investigation has begun following an incident on Tuesday in a high school classroom.

According to a statement the district posted on Facebook Tuesday, "it seems that an adult on campus lost their temper and began to yell profanities in a classroom. The adult has been removed from the setting while we conduct our investigation of the incident. We are also aware that there is an audio recording of the incident -- though at what point the recording began is not clear. We are dealing with the issue as a personnel matter and have begun a formal investigation. Please let the school know if you have any information relevant to the situation."

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.