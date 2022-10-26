Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Mojave Unified School District investigating high school classroom incident

"It seems that an adult on campus lost their temper and began to yell profanities in a classroom."
Classroom (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of an empty classroom in a school.
Classroom (FILE)
Posted at 8:37 AM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 11:37:58-04

MOJAVE, Calif. (KERO) — The Mojave Unified School District says an investigation has begun following an incident on Tuesday in a high school classroom.

According to a statement the district posted on Facebook Tuesday, "it seems that an adult on campus lost their temper and began to yell profanities in a classroom. The adult has been removed from the setting while we conduct our investigation of the incident. We are also aware that there is an audio recording of the incident -- though at what point the recording began is not clear. We are dealing with the issue as a personnel matter and have begun a formal investigation. Please let the school know if you have any information relevant to the situation."

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra

Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra