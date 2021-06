More than 1,100 people in East Bakersfield are without power Friday morning due to an outage.

According to Pacific Gas & Electric's outage page, an outage was reported in the area of Niles and Oswell streets.

PG&E initially reported a little more than 2,000 people were without power.

But that's down to 1,132.

PG&E's page says the outage was caused due to "an emergency issue."

Full power is expected to be restored at 6:30 a.m.