Motorcyclist dies after colliding with curb in South Bakersfield

According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist died after crashing into a curb in South Bakersfield.
Posted at 6:30 AM, Nov 08, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 19-year-old woman is dead following a collision in South Bakersfield.

According to the California Highway Patrol, at around 2:20 a.m. on Monday, a woman driving a motorcyclist collided with a concrete curb and was ejected into a metal gate near Wible Road and Wood Lane.

The woman, who has not been identified, died from her injuries at the sight of the crash.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol, Bakersfield Area, at (661) 396-6600.

