Motorcyclist killed after colliding with a pick-up truck near Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — A collision between a motorcycle and a pick-up truck near Oildale on Sunday has left one man dead.

According to the California Highway Patrol, at around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, a man driving a 2000 Harley Davidson on China Grade Loop collided with a 2012 Ford F-250 near Junction Road.

A preliminary investigation shows that the driver of the Ford started to turn left onto Junction Road when the motorcycle attempted to pass the truck on the left, crossing over double yellow lines.

The driver of the motorcycle was declared dead at the scene. He was later identified as 58-year-old David Wayne Horsley of Bakersfield.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol, Bakersfield Area, at (661) 396-6600.