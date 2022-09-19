Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in West Bakersfield Saturday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in a crash in West Bakersfield.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers responded to an accident Saturday night at around 9:00 p.m at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road. The accident involved a car and a motorcycle.

The male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 45-year-old Bly Dion Brown of Bakersfield.

The driver of the car was not injured. She remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Following a preliminary investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motorcycle failed to stop for a red light and collided with the car in the intersection. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Major Collision Investigation Team at (661) 326-3967 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.