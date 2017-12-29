Multiple local restaurants opening for 2018 in Bakersfield

Coffee, Vegan, poke, burgers, and more!

Jada Montemarano
10:46 AM, Dec 29, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Need a place to eat in 2018? Bakersfield is booming with new, local restaurants of all different cuisines. Here are some of the new spots we know of in town:

**If you know of any other local openings, let us know and we will add them!**

Narducci's Burgers and Italian Ice:

  • Burgers, sandwiches, salads, and ices.
  • Open now.
  • 2104 O St. Bakersfield, California.
  • Hours: TBA
  • 661-493-0135

 

Poke Luau:

  • Fish poke bowls.
  • Open now.
  • 600 Coffee Rd. Bakersfield, California.
  • Hours: Monday-Sunday 11 am-9 pm
  • 661-282-5003
  • For more information: Facebook

 

Sultan's Mediterranean Grill:

  • Authentic flavors of the Mediterranean with an urban twist.
  • Soft Opening: January 2nd. Grand Opening: January 12th.
  • 1211 Allen Road. Bakersfield, California.
  • Hours: Monday-Sunday 10 am-10 pm
  • 661-735-1216
  • For more information: Website

 

Better Bowls:

  • Vegan, gluten free buddha bowls, currently sold at Haggin Oaks Market.
  • Opening sometime in February.
  • 1818 G St. Bakersfield, California.
  • Hours: Monday-Friday 7 am- 2pm
  • 661-496-1533
  • For more information: Website

 

Rig City Coffee:

  • Small batch roasted coffee, currently sold at The Hen's Roost.
  • Opening sometime in February.
  • 1820 G St. Bakersfield, California.
  • Hours: TBA
  • 661-487-4466
  • For more information: Facebook

 

GhilaDolci Bakery:

  • Pastries, cookies, cakes, and more, currently sold at Cafe Smitten and online.
  • Opening summer 2018.
  • Corner of 19th and E St. Bakersfield, California.
  • Hours: TBA
  • 661-487-1573
  • For more information: Website

