Multiple local restaurants opening for 2018 in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Need a place to eat in 2018? Bakersfield is booming with new, local restaurants of all different cuisines. Here are some of the new spots we know of in town:

**If you know of any other local openings, let us know and we will add them!**

Narducci's Burgers and Italian Ice:

Burgers, sandwiches, salads, and ices.

Open now.

2104 O St. Bakersfield, California.

Hours: TBA

661-493-0135

Poke Luau:

Fish poke bowls.

Open now.

600 Coffee Rd. Bakersfield, California.

Hours: Monday-Sunday 11 am-9 pm

661-282-5003

For more information: Facebook

Sultan's Mediterranean Grill:

Authentic flavors of the Mediterranean with an urban twist.

Soft Opening: January 2nd. Grand Opening: January 12th.

1211 Allen Road. Bakersfield, California.

Hours: Monday-Sunday 10 am-10 pm

661-735-1216

For more information: Website

Better Bowls:

Vegan, gluten free buddha bowls, currently sold at Haggin Oaks Market.

Opening sometime in February.

1818 G St. Bakersfield, California.

Hours: Monday-Friday 7 am- 2pm

661-496-1533

For more information: Website

Rig City Coffee:

Small batch roasted coffee, currently sold at The Hen's Roost.

Opening sometime in February.

1820 G St. Bakersfield, California.

Hours: TBA

661-487-4466

For more information: Facebook

GhilaDolci Bakery: