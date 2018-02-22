Nasal flu vaccine, FluMist, approved for next flu season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - This flu season has been one of the deadliest in recent memory. Next flu season, you'll be able to get a vaccine without a needle.

FluMist, the nasal spray influenza vaccine, has been approved for the 2018-2019 season.

It's been off the market for two years because of its poor performance compared to the flu shot. But the company that makes FluMist said on Wednesday that it's reformulated the vaccine, has tested it in 200 kids, and suggests it works better now.

The CDC says 84 children have died since October when the current flu season began.