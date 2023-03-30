Never Forget: Vietnam War veterans honored in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's a history lesson from those who lived it. The Annual Vietnam War Veterans Day is a chance to honor those who were there and are still here.

A cold and misty day provided a somber backdrop for the ceremony outside the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery downtown on Thursday. Dozens of Vietnam vets, along with service members from other conflicts joined with family and friends to salute the 178 local veterans who are no longer with us.

The last combat troops left Vietnam 50 years ago this week.

Deb Johnson, the junior vice commander with the California VFW served in the United States Army during Operation Desert Storm. She talked about the need to remember what Vietnam veterans experienced when they came home to ensure that it never happens again.

23ABC News

"Never make service men and women feel like that again, no matter what branch, no matter era or time. You are a veteran. My hero. As a country owe it to everybody that served, welcome home, always remember never forget."

23ABC News

The ceremony ended with a rifle salute and the playing of taps.