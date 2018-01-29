New Blaze Pizza offering customers free pizza Friday, February 2

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Blaze Pizza is opening a new location in Bakersfield right at Valley Plaza Mall.

They are giving customers a pretty sweet offer if they come to the new location on Friday, February 2.

Blaze Pizza is giving customers FREE pizza from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. There is a slight catch though to get free pizza.

Customers have to follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebok to get your own custom-built pizza.

The new Blaze Pizza location is at Valley Plaza Mall 3111 Ming Avenue.