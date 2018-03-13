Maya Cinemas hints its new Delano location will open soon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Maya Cinemas hinted on their Facebook page that its newest theater in Delano will be opening soon.

A Facebook post said, "WE ARE SOOOO EXCITED! COMING SOON! Maya Delano 12 Cinemas

A State-of-the-Art Theatre For Families to Enjoy Movies!"

A viewer commented asking Maya Cinemas when exactly the new location will open, the Cinemas responded with "I don't think we've announced that date publicly yet, but soon."

The Maya Delano 12 Cinemas & MPX broke ground on October 27, 2016 at Woollomes Avenue and Dover Street in Delano.

The 12-screen theater will feature state-of-the-art technology in projection, sound, seating, wall-to-wall screens and comfort in all auditoriums.

All auditoriums will be equipped with super digital projection for the brightest and clearest picture on screen, as well as Dolby Digital sound systems.

23ABC has reached out to Maya Theaters for more information, we are waiting to hear back.