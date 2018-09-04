New gallery downtown honors Kern County veterans

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The veteran community in Kern County is one of the largest and most supportive. A new gallery, Portrait of a Warrior Gallery, will open in downtown Bakersfield to honor 27 local men who lost their lives on the front lines after 9-11. It was all made possible thanks to donations and sponsors.

The 27 veterans are not the only portraits in the gallery. There will also be a Vietnam room, a resource room, veteran services and many more significant portraits shedding light on those who served this country.

The grand opening will be Monday, September 10th.