New gallery downtown honors Kern County veterans

Elisa Navarro
12:02 AM, Sep 4, 2018

A new gallery honoring veterans is coming to Bakersfield and it was all made possible by volunteers and sponsors. The gallery will honor 27 local men who lost their lives on the front lines after 9-11. The grand opening will be on September 10th.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The veteran community in Kern County is one of the largest and most supportive. A new gallery, Portrait of a Warrior Gallery, will open in downtown Bakersfield to honor 27 local men who lost their lives on the front lines after 9-11. It was all made possible thanks to donations and sponsors.

 

The 27 veterans are not the only portraits in the gallery. There will also be a Vietnam room, a resource room, veteran services and many more significant portraits shedding light on those who served this country.

 

The grand opening will be Monday, September 10th.

