New grocery store opens in Tehachapi, offers natural items

A new natural market has opened in Tehachapi offering juices, smoothies, and supplements.
TEHACHAPI, Calif. - The city of Tehachapi has a new specialty grocery store that just opened last week.
Tehachapi Natural Market opened on January 11, according to their Facebook page. The store offers groceries, supplements, and personal care items. There's also a juice bar.
The store is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. It's located at 20221 Valley Boulevard.
UPDATE 7:06 a.m.: A big rig rear-ended a trailer truck Friday morning on southbound I-5 near Grapevine Road, according to CHP.
UPDATE (January 18, 2018 10:40 p.m.): Fire crews have the fire contained and are just waiting for the material to burn off, according to…
Winter weather is on the way and crews on the roads are getting ready.
California Highway Patrol (CHP) said it will be…