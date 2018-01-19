New grocery store opens in Tehachapi, offers natural items

Natalie Tarangioli
8:07 AM, Jan 19, 2018

A new natural market has opened in Tehachapi offering juices, smoothies, and supplements.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TEHACHAPI, Calif. - The city of Tehachapi has a new specialty grocery store that just opened last week.

Tehachapi Natural Market opened on January 11, according to their Facebook page. The store offers groceries, supplements, and personal care items. There's also a juice bar.

The store is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. It's located at 20221 Valley Boulevard.
 

