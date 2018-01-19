New grocery store opens in Tehachapi, offers natural items

TEHACHAPI, Calif. - The city of Tehachapi has a new specialty grocery store that just opened last week.

Tehachapi Natural Market opened on January 11, according to their Facebook page. The store offers groceries, supplements, and personal care items. There's also a juice bar.

The store is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. It's located at 20221 Valley Boulevard.

