New Kern County Farm Bureau Executive Director Announced

KERN COUNTY — The Kern County Farm Bureau has announced Romeo Agbalog as the organization's new Executive Director.

He was previously the executive director of the Kern Citizens for Sustainable Government.

“Romeo comes to the Farm Bureau with a wide breadth of experience having worked in both public and private sectors. He brings a wealth of knowledge of public policy and government at all levels. His experience, knowledge, and reputation for solving problems and implementing bold and innovative initiatives is welcomed at a time when the agricultural industry is struggling under burdensome regulations, uncertainty regarding labor and water, and volatile markets,” said President of the Farm Bureau, John Moore.

Agbalog is replacing Colleen Taber, who recently moved to Texas.

He will start in his new position on May 24.

