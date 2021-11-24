Watch
New York foundation to pay mortgage on KCSO Deputy Phillip Campas' home

Kern County 99 Foundation/Facebook
Deputy Phillip Campas, Bakersfield, July 26, 2021
Posted at 1:07 PM, Nov 24, 2021
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — New York-based The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is paying the mortgage on the home of Kern County Sheriff's Office Deputy Phillip Campas who was killed in the line-of-duty in July.

The foundation also paid the mortgages of seven other California first responders killed in the line-of-duty.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. The foundation has for 20 years supported first responders, veterans, and their families by providing their families with mortgage-free homes.

