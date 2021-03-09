Newsom visits the Central Valley to talk about COVID in California

Governor Gavin Newsom made another trip to the central valley Monday, to visit another vaccination site.

He visited the site to highlight the state's vaccine equity metric, increasing vaccinations in the hardest-hit communities.

He said transparency and accountability are key in getting people vaccinated and that it is a bottom-up, not top-down process.

"The two things we have done in the past week. We have 337 community-based organizations that the state of California has partnered with. these are all about trusted partners, these are all about meeting people where they are within their communities where they have the ability to do the things the state and the county can't do."

He said these partnerships are important to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, also mentioning the state is working to get a FEMA vaccination site in the Central Valley.

Tuesday, Governor Newsom will be holding a state of the state address where he will talk more about COVID in California.