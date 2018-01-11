Nightime closures on Highway 99 scheduled to begin on Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Drivers will need to lookout for some road closures on Highway 99 as the Truxtun Avenue Operational Improvements Project has begun.

This project will provide improvements from Empire Drive to approximately 100 feet east of Elm Street.

Construction work will begin with the removal of the median between the Highway 99 overcrossing and Oak on Thursday night.

This will require the closure of the inside lanes in each direction between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. One lane will remain open in both directions during this time.

Night work is scheduled to continue next week. Road work on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday will require the closure of the inside traffic lanes. Closures are scheduled from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. with one lane open for drivers.