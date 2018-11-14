Nighttime closures on SR 99 and Ming Avenue this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - There will be nighttime closures on SR 99 and Ming Avenue on-ramps and along State Route 58 from Tuesday, November 13 through Thursday, November 15 between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. while work is underway.

All closures will not be in effect concurrently. Motorists driving through these areas should stay alert to potential closures in the following locations: