Nighttime closures on SR 99 and Ming Avenue this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - There will be nighttime closures on SR 99 and Ming Avenue on-ramps and along State Route 58 from Tuesday, November 13 through Thursday, November 15 between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. while work is underway.
All closures will not be in effect concurrently. Motorists driving through these areas should stay alert to potential closures in the following locations:
Northbound State Route 99/Ming Avenue on-ramp and the southbound State Route 99/Ming Avenue on-ramp for rubberized asphalt placement.
Northbound and southbound State Route 99 to eastbound State Route 58 connector ramps and the eastbound State Route 58 on-ramp from Real Road for roadway striping.
Eastbound State Route 58 H Street off-ramp for rubberized asphalt placement.
Eastbound State Route 58 Cottonwood Road off-ramp for electrical work.
Westbound State Route 58 Union Avenue on-ramp and westbound State Route 58 Chester Avenue off-ramp for electrical work.
The two outside lanes on westbound State Route 58, between Chester Avenue and Union Avenue for electrical work.