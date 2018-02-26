No arrests, no citations at CHP DUI checkpoint

Fair
The California Highway Patrol screened more than 350 vehicles at a DUI and driver's license checkpoint over the weekend and had no arrests or citations.
The CHP conducted the checkpoint at Calloway Drive and Holland Street on Friday night through early Saturday morning.
In all 353 vehicles were screened and one driver was detained for evaluation of their sobriety, according to a CHP press release.
However, no arrests were made and no citations were given.
David Blaine is considered one of the greatest magicians in the world and he's going to be bringing his show to Bakersfield this spring.
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the…
Former first lady, Laura Bush, will be visiting Bakersfield as she shows her support for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County.