No arrests, no citations at CHP DUI checkpoint

Eric Galvan
8:07 AM, Feb 26, 2018
The California Highway Patrol screened more than 350 vehicles at a DUI and driver's license checkpoint over the weekend and had no arrests or citations. 

The CHP conducted the checkpoint at Calloway Drive and Holland Street on Friday night through early Saturday morning. 

In all 353 vehicles were screened and one driver was detained for evaluation of their sobriety, according to a CHP press release. 

However, no arrests were made and no citations were given. 

