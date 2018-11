BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Over the past week, Noble Elementary has raised over $3,000 for Honor Flight Kern County.

Students raised money by having a penny war competition in which they placed pennies and dollar bills in their own classroom bucket for positive points and used all silver coins to sabotage other classes for negative points.

They had a goal of raising $1500 to send one Veteran on the Honor Flight and ended up raising $3,002.11, enough to send two veterans on the trip!