Normal traffic returns to Eye Street starting Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As California continues to reopen, changes are appearing throughout the city as well. On Wednesday, the City of Bakersfield announced it was reopening Eye Street to normal vehicle traffic.

Tents and outdoor structures that were put up by restaurants for temporary use during the pandemic have been removed as have barricades set up by the city.

According to the city, normal traffic for the stretch of Eye Street between 19th Street and the alley just south of 20th Street has resumed.

"This closure was just one of many efforts by the City to help local businesses continue to operate during the pandemic, including the creation of the COVID-19 SEP and the awarding of nearly $6 million in financial assistance through the City’s B-CARES Small Business Assistance Grant Program," said the city in a statement