BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Caltrans is reporting that Highway 99 northbound has been narrowed to 2 lanes due to two separate multi-vehicle crashes. Calrans District 6 made the announcement on their Facebook page.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crashes happened around 4:00 pm. Drivers are advised to avoid the area while tow truck units are called in to clear vehicles from the roadway.

This is a developing story.